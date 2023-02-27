A man was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at another man in March 2022.

David Quichocho Jr. Uncangco was investigated by police on March 10, 2022, after a walk-in complaint was made in regard to an incident at a Sinajana residence two days prior, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

The complaint was made by a man who said he was hanging out with a woman when Uncangco arrived and was yelling "who the f--- is this guy," to the man. The woman, according to the complaint, was Uncangco's girlfriend, who tried to defuse the situation by leaving the residence with Uncangco.

The man then said, as he was leaving, he saw Uncangco coming down the road at a high rate of speed before another argument ensued.

"Victim stated that as he was leaving the residence, he observed Defendant was following him and tailgating him so closely he could not see Defendant's vehicle's headlights. Shortly after, he heard three to four gunshots," the complaint stated, before adding the victim went home without incident but a day later saw a bullet hole on his tailgate.

Wednesday, about 11 months later, police located Uncangco and the woman sleeping at Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority housing in Inalåhan.

Uncangco, during his interview with the police, said he did not recall the argument and "vaguely" remembered the woman was hanging out with two friends. He later said he remembered the argument, but denied following the victim, owning a firearm or having a firearm in the argument.

"Defendant added, (the woman's) friend would try to hurt him just like his father," the complaint stated before Uncangco said the woman could verify his statement.

However in the woman's interview, she alleged Uncangco argued and said "people are crazy these days, I think they want to get shot," then followed the man.

"(The woman) observed Defendant rolling down his window, and she saw Defendant had a gun in his hand. She told Defendant to stop, but he replied, 'I'm just trying to scare him,' and she heard three gunshots," the complaint alleged.

The woman also said the pair followed the victim to the bottom of San Ramon Hill and then went back to the residence and she did not know what Uncangco did with the firearm.

Uncangco was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and possession of a firearm without a valid firearms ID as third-degree felonies and discharge of a firearm and reckless conduct as misdemeanors.

The Office of the Attorney General calculated Uncangco's potential jail time to be 17 years if he is convicted on all charges.

Uncangco on Feb. 23 was committed to the Department of Corrections on $6,000 cash bail, according to the OAG's magistrate summary report.