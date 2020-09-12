A man who has been charged with molesting three boys known to him over the past several years has been released from jail.

Edward Ace Sicat, 28, also known as Kim, was released on a $20,000 cash bond and placed under house arrest.

He was ordered by Superior Court of Guam Judge Dana Gutierrez to have no contact with and stay away from the alleged victims, to include other minors.

Sicat is allowed to leave his home only to attend religious services or get emergency medical treatment.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 16.

According to court documents, the suspect allegedly touched the three victims’ genitals on separate occasions when they were about ages 4, 10 and 12, respectively.

Sicat was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, and five counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.