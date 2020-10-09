A man was placed under arrest after being accused of sexually molesting an 11-year-old girl known to him.

Randy Wayne Aguon, 27, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the girl spent the night at a relative’s home on Sunday and woke up in the morning to someone pulling off her pants and sexually assaulting her.

The victim told police she opened her eyes and saw the suspect kneeling over her.

The suspect then got off the bed and ran out of the room, documents state.