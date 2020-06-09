A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl known to him.

Michael Mendiola Sablan was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the victim told police that she awoke to find the suspect touching her genital area. The suspect allegedly digitally penetrated the girl, and only stopped after he noticed that she was awake.

The girl was 13 at the time of the alleged incident, documents state.