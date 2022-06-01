John Thomas Wiglesworth

John Thomas Wiglesworth

A man was arrested after being accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl known to him at a hotel party back in 2019.

John Thomas Wiglesworth, 29, was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the child, now 17, told police Wiglesworth got drunk at the party and molested her while they were in a hot tub.

The teen allegedly admitted that she was afraid to tell her mother about the incident, but that she did mention it to a friend who notified police.

The girl allegedly told officers Wiglesworth had made sexually suggestive remarks in the past and told her that he loves her.

