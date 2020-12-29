A man was arrested after he allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl known to him.

Jerome Taimanao Atalig, 48, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

The alleged incident occurred back in October of this year.

The girl allegedly told police that that she awoke to the suspect touching her.

The victim felt uncomfortable and afraid, court documents state.

She allegedly told officers that the suspect “tried to play it off” by telling her “good night” before he went back to his bedroom, documents state.