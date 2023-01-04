A man allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine was charged in connection to sexually assaulting a Department of Corrections inmate last February.

The Guam Police Department responded to a report that Rueben James Torres Rivera was loitering in a vacant building Monday morning. Police officers searched him and discovered the illicit drug, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

GPD then found that there was an outstanding police report on Rivera involving a sexual assault at DOC on Feb, 26, 2022.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to the complaint, an inmate told an investigator that Rivera and several other inmates held him down and sexually assaulted him. After the victim resisted, one of the inmates threatened him with sexual violence and started punching the victim.

Based on reports and interviews with others, it was alleged that Rivera forced the victim into the sexual assault.

Rivera was charged with first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, along with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Prison

In the alleged sexual assault incident, Rivera was confined at DOC on a 2021 felony case and was released March 28, 2022, according to prison records, which was about a month after the incident.

The release came after Rivera pleaded guilty to charges including family violence and violation of a court order as a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of imprisonment, with all but two months suspended and credit for time served, court document state.

Rivera was confined in November 2021.

The Guam Daily Post could not obtain the complaint for that case as of press time.

DOC Director Robert "Bob" Camacho told the Post the prison conducted an internal investigation of the incident and placed the victim in a protective custody unit. Officials "could not sustain the incident occurred, because it required forensic and and a more comprehensive investigation by GPD," he said.

"Once the case is finalized and the names of possible officers involved or who may have had knowledge of the alleged crime, we will take appropriate action," said Camacho, adding that he could not comment on the ongoing investigation, but trusted that GPD and the Office of the Attorney General would handle the case.

Camacho did comment on the prison's precautions in preventing future incidents.

"We do actively patrol our units for any criminal acts. We have several new (Special Operations Response Team) members who inspect the facility security and also check on prisoners' health and welfare," Camacho said Tuesday afternoon.