One of the men accused in the death of Marine Corps veteran Jaron Weilbacher was denied his request to remain on house arrest without being under electronic monitoring and third-party custodians.

John Mike Muliaga, 22, appeared Thursday before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Defense attorney Peter Santos told the court that Muliaga has not had any violations, adding that his third-party custodian would no longer be able to watch over him.

“Mr. Muliaga had zero criminal history before this tragic incident. Although serious, it wasn’t Mr. Muliaga and his co-defendant out looking to commit a crime. It was something that happened in the spur of the moment,” said Santos. “Mr. Muliaga is not a threat and a flight risk. Based on the circumstances, we request that he be relieved of his third-party custodian and electronic monitoring. I understand the nature of the charges were serious. I think the passage of time has shown it will not be necessarily required.”

Assistant Attorney General Monty May opposed the request, arguing that the current release conditions are also the reason Muliaga has not violated the court’s orders.

“It appears to me the difficulty of the TPC not continuing their duties should not be a factor in the matter. Their ability to serve is not material to the danger of the community or the flight risk. The other victims in this case have been contacted and they strongly oppose,” said May.

Quan said the superseding indictment charges Muliaga with murder, aggravated assault and two counts of assault.

“It appears the charges have been ramped up,” said Quan. “The court is concerned the defendant will not comply with court order.”

Muliaga and his cousin, Fiataulaluia Ahkee, 31, are set to go to trial Sept. 21.

Muliaga allegedly attacked Weilbacher, causing him to lose consciousness, before Ahkee allegedly hit Weilbacher on the head while he was on the ground and unconscious.

Muliaga also allegedly attacked two others during a fight Oct. 9, 2021, outside of King’s restaurant in Tamuning.

Both remain freed under house arrest.