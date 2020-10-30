Man accused of pulling gun at Hakubotan Building

A 32-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a threat made at the Hakubotan Building in Tamuning.

Officers met with a witness who said Thomas Yong Dong Min had walked into an office on Wednesday morning and pulled out a gray or silver handgun, court documents state.

The Guam Police Department shut down its Administration Services Bureau in the building as investigators worked to determine the credibility of the threat and locate the person responsible, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Min allegedly walked into an office, closed and locked the door behind him, and then pulled a gun from his bag. Documents state the two people in the office tried to wrestle the gun away from him and in the struggle, Min lost control of the handgun, which fell to the floor.

Min allegedly said he was "trying to get their attention and finally hear him out" and was shocked when they went for the gun and was worried for their safety.

Documents state that Min initially claimed it was a BB gun, but later admitted the gun was real. He allegedly said he had taken the gun out of a "crackhead" friend's house and later placed it back in a drawer in the house. Officers were unable to locate the firearm, documents state.

Min faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct.