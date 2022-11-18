A man accused of punching 13-year-old girl allegedly said he did so because "she was looking mean at him."

Dominic Desoto was charged Wednesday in the Superior Court of Guam with two counts of assault as misdemeanors.

According to the charging documents, a woman reported to police she was walking her 13-year-old granddaughter to a bus stop when Desoto started punching the child "in the head and face."

The woman said she was punched as she tried block the alleged attack on her granddaughter.

Guam Police Department officers saw redness to the 13-year-old girl's ear and a bump on the back of her head, along with redness to the woman's hand.

According to court documents, the child reported to police she had seen Desoto "hang around the bus station."

Desoto was found by police near the area of the bus station and, upon being interviewed, told them "he struck the minor because she was looking mean at him," court documents state.