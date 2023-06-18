A man was accused of punching two members of his household while wearing a thick, stainless steel ring.

On Tuesday, officers with the Guam Police Department met with a woman and an 11-year-old boy who allegedly were assaulted by 44-year-old Tommy Hoon Jung, a magistrate's complaint filed Wednesday stated.

Police said the woman's right thumb was swelling and she had abrasions on her right wrist, and the 11-year-old had swelling to his eyebrows with bruises and lacerations on his face, along with suspected dried blood on his bottom lip and nose.

The two, who resided with Jung, also had circular-shaped abrasions on their wrists, the complaint stated.

The woman told officers their injuries were sustained because of Jung.

"She relayed the defendant had grabbed (the minor's) hair, causing (him) to fall. While still holding his hair, the defendant punched (the minor's) face repeatedly while (the minor) was on the ground," the complaint stated.

The woman told officers Jung was wearing a "stainless steel-type silver ring that was thick and had a sharp end on his ring finger during the incident" and that the ring "was not flat."

While Jung allegedly assaulted the minor, the woman attempted to get between the two, which caused her to sustain injuries, the complaint stated. Afterward, both victims were treated by Guam Fire Department medics.

Jung was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and two counts of family violence as misdemeanors.

If convicted of all charges, Jung faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, the Office of the Attorney General stated.

The AG's office also shared that Jung's criminal history includes convictions from a 2014 misdemeanor case of family violence and assault, as well as a 2006 misdemeanor case of driving while under the influence of alcohol.