A man arrested two years ago in connection with his alleged role in the sexual assault of a minor girl is gearing up for a trial to begin this week.

Jury selection in the trial of Vianney Nennis Hosei began Monday morning in Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte's courtroom.

He was one of three men accused of sexually assaulting a female minor and recording the assault on video.

Opening in arguments are anticipated to start on Wednesday, pending the selection of the jury.

Hosei is standing trial on allegations of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of child pornography, and dissemination of child pornography, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Domestic Assault and Response Team detectives investigating the incident discovered the viral video circulating on social media after receiving a tip from the Guam Crime Stoppers.

They also discovered that Hosei and other suspects were off-island. At the time GPD collaborated with the Office of the Attorney General to issue a warrant and coordinate the suspect's return to Guam.

Hosei was detained at the Guam International Airport on Feb. 28, 2019, nearly a month after the investigation was launched.

At the time of his arrest, police noted that detectives continued to work with the AG's office and federal partners on the case.

Court documents indicate that the other suspects took plea deals in the case.

The Alternate Public Defender represents Hosei. He's pleading not guilty to the charges against him.