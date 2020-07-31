A 32-year-old man faces charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl known to him on multiple occasions.

Francis Mannaky, also known as Obyn, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, and two counts of family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the first incident happened about two or three years ago when the child woke up to someone touching her inner thigh.

The suspect then took off her clothes and told the child, “I’m going to check if a man touched you,” documents state.

The victim cried. The suspect only stopped after another relative woke up, documents state.

Then, in June of this year, the suspect drove with the victim around Dededo. The child said she wanted her mother when the suspect allegedly told her, “If you let me touch you again, I’ll take you to your mom.”

The girl cried and asked the suspect to let her go. The suspect allegedly told her that he would hit her if she didn’t stop crying.

The suspect then touched her before pulling over in a jungle area to touch her more intimately, documents state.

A third alleged incident occurred in late June.

The victim allegedly told police she woke up to the suspect pulling her hair and telling her to go to the bedroom.

The child tried to wake up other relatives but couldn't, documents state.

After being forced into a storage room, the suspect removed the victim’s clothes and began to have sex with her, documents state.

The child yelled and pushed the suspect away, causing him to leave the room, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told investigators that he only touched the victim’s inner thighs, adding that the male authority figures in his culture are allowed to verify if their younger female relatives are being touched by a man, documents state.