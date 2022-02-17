A man accused of breaking into a Harmon residence and raping a woman known to him on Tuesday.

Robby Narruhn, 28, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim woke up to the suspect raping her, while the suspect was holding a pair of scissors against her lower back.

The victim allegedly told police she was crying during the incident.

The suspect told the victim that “this is between you and me” before he left, documents state.

The victim’s roommate told police she found the victim in her room crying, adding that it appeared the suspect entered through a front window.