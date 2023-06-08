A man was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing residents of a Mangilao apartment several times over the course of a week.

Joannes Keichiro, 18, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with burglary, terrorizing, criminal mischief and theft of property after residents of an apartment building made complaints to the Guam Police Department between May 29 and June 5.

According to a magistrate’s complaint filed Wednesday, the first resident, who made a complaint May 29, said Keichiro was “holding a baseball bat and was accompanied by 10 male individuals.”

“The defendant threatened to kill (a woman) and her family in their sleep,” the complaint added, noting Keichiro also damaged the woman’s vehicle and stole her cellphone.

On May 31, officers were called back to the apartments and spoke to a different resident, who said Keichiro had punched the window of her apartment, causing it to crack. She added Keichiro was drunk and fled with several others.

On Monday, police responded again and met with a third female resident, who said she found Keichiro sitting on the window ledge of her residence, but left upon seeing her. She reported approximately $800 worth of jewelry had been stolen, according to the complaint. Another witness said she saw Keichiro leaving.

Keichiro didn't live at the apartments. He said “he was at the apartments because he checks on his friends at the apartments." He denied all wrongdoing, according to the complaint.

Keichiro faces up to 26 years in prison if convicted of the charges, the Office of the Attorney General stated.

Keichiro was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.