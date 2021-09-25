A man accused of secretly recording a sex video with the alleged victim and harassing her has been arrested.

Jake John Aguon Sanchez, 29, was charged with invasion of privacy as a third-degree felony, harassment as a misdemeanor, and unlawful distribution of images as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim received an email from the suspect that included a recording of the two having sex.

The victim told police she believed the suspect used the email as a warning that he would publish the video on social media, documents state.

The victim told the suspect to stop contacting her, but the suspect continued to reach out to her through email, documents state.