A man was accused by a 35-year-old woman known to him of sexually assaulting her at a Mangilao residence.

Guam Police Department officers responded Monday to a disturbance in Mangilao and to a woman who said Pierre Topasna, 36, was in her home, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman, who was known to Topasna, then told police the day before he came to the house to get personal items, but she left to avoid confrontation. She said Topasna "continually harasses her," the complaint stated.

The woman further reported she got a call from a male minor who said she had to come home, where Topasna was hiding in the bathroom. The woman said she fell asleep and could feel Topasna "carry her to the bedroom where he pressed his forearm into the back of her head while kissing her and licking her," while she was face down, documents state.

Police noted the woman began sobbing while going into details, but said Topasna pulled off her shorts and sexually assaulted her and that it was very "painful." She also said Topasna was making threats while assaulting her and said "he was going to break her neck and kill anyone around her."

Topasna allegedly stopped and began singing and he continued to sing during his interaction with the police, documents state.

Topasna was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct and terrorizing as a third-degree felony.

The Office of the Attorney General, in its potential jail time report, calculated Topasna faces a maximum of life imprisonment if convicted.