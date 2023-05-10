A 32-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting and possessing pornographic photos of a 12-year-old girl he said he was "dating."

On Saturday, officers with the Guam Police Department met with a 12-year-old girl, who stated she had been dating Dwayne Cruz De Guzman, 32, for over a week, and they had been "exchanging sexual messages via telephone." The messages included videos and photos, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

On the day the complaint was made, De Guzman allegedly molested the victim while they were sitting in the back seat of a car at a Yigo gas station. De Guzman admitted to the incident and added he sexually assaulted the victim "while they were walking along a Yigo road sometime between April 24, 2023, and May 5, 2023," the complaint stated.

De Guzman also allegedly admitted to sending a video of himself masturbating to the victim, as well as receiving an explicit photo of the victim on April 28.

After getting consent to search De Guzman's phone, officers found an album that had videos of minors having sex with adults. De Guzman admitted "the thought of having sex with a minor arouses him," according to the complaint.

"The defendant also stated that he has a hard time finding women of his age and thinks it is easier to find younger girls because they can be easily persuaded with money and gifts," the complaint stated.

De Guzman was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies with special allegations of a vulnerable victim. He was also charged with two counts of possession of child pornography as second-degree felonies and indecent electronic display to a child as a third-degree felony.

De Guzman appeared in court Monday and was released by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.