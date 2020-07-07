A man has been arrested and charged after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young woman known to him.

Francis Fieu Roosevelt, 52, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim awoke to find the suspect performing oral sex on her genital area.

She told police the suspect smelled "like he had been drinking," documents state.

The woman told officers that she kicked him off of her and ran.

She told investigators that Roosevelt had previously molested her when she was 13 years old, the prosecution stated in court documents.