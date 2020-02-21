A man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 23-year-old woman in Tumon.

Javen Bonod, 26, is charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, Bonod and the victim met in the parking lot of the Verona Resort & Spa in Tumon on Jan. 28.

The victim got into the suspect’s car and the two started to kiss as the suspect was driving, documents state.

The victim told police she was surprised when the suspect then allegedly got on top of her, causing her to freeze.

She tried to push him off and pleaded with him to stop, documents state.

The suspect is accused of then removing the victim's clothes and attempting to have sex with her, but the victim was able to block him with her hand.

The suspect then allegedly digitally penetrated the victim, as she again begged for him to stop, documents state.