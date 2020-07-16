A man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl known to him.

Patrick Zacarias Yanga, 48, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the first incident happened on June 4 when the girl was asleep.

She allegedly told police she awoke to Yanga rubbing her body. She moved in an attempt to get him to stop, but he went even further, touching her even more intimately, documents state.

The girl said she was confused and scared.

Similar incident

A second alleged incident occurred three days later, when the girl awoke to Yanga again touching her inappropriately.

She moved in an effort to get him to stop, but he continued, documents state.

The girl reported the alleged incidents to police at the Dededo Precinct earlier this month.