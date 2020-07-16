A man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl known to him.

Patrick Zacarias Yanga, 48, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the first incident happened on June 4 when the victim was asleep.

The victim allegedly told police she awoke to the suspect rubbing her body. She moved in an attempt to get him to stop, but the suspect went even further, touching her even more intimately, documents state.

The victim said she was confused and scared, documents state.

A second alleged incident occurred three days later when the girl awoke to the suspect again touching her intimately.

She moved in an effort to get him to stop, but the suspect continued, documents state.

The victim reported the alleged incidents to police at the Dededo Precinct earlier this month.