A man accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl known to him was arrested four months after the allegations were reported to the Guam Police Department.

Kesny Nachuo, 39, was charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, a sexual assault complaint involving a 13-year-old girl was reported to GPD on Feb 16.

Authorities investigated and spoke with the child on Wednesday, court documents state.

The teen allegedly told authorities that Nachuo molested her in December 2021 and again in January 2022, adding that he tried to rape her the following month.

The girl alleged that Nachuo hit her, punched her and pulled her hair when she tried to resist and push him away.

She told police she punched and kicked him until he fell off a bed during the December incident, documents state.

Court documents note that Nachuo was on probation for a 2019 drunken driving case.