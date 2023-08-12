A man was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in February.

Godwin Eram, 26, was charged Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

According to the magistrate's complaint, in late February, officers met with a middle school counselor who told them a female student informed her that the girl had been sexually abused by someone she knew.

Officers met with the teen, who alleged that on Feb. 1, "she had been sleeping on the couch in the living room of a relative's house when she felt someone touching her primary genital area."

The girl said she woke up to see Eram was touching her and said when she looked up, Eram got up and walked away.

According to the complaint, police officers weren't able to locate Eram until recently.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Eram could face a maximum of life in prison if convicted.