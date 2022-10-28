A man is facing felony charges, accused of stabbing a puppy after it was "licking his hand."

On Oct. 11, a man reported to police that a man identified as Silves Chenen stabbed his dog outside of the San Agustin Funeral Home in Harmon, a magistrate's complaint stated.

Prior to calling the police, the man said, he was at the funeral home when heard the sound of a dog crying out in pain. Fearing the sounds came from his pet, he went outside, finding his puppy dying on the ground and Chenen sitting next to it.

The man asked Chenen what happened to his dog and he allegedly responded, "I did it. I stabbed it," the complaint stated.

When asked why he would do that, Chenen said, "because the dog came to him and was licking his hand," the complaint alleged.

One responding officer saw the dead puppy on the ground with blood on its stomach area and six puncture wounds on its right side. The owner then turned over the puppy where the officer saw "a large laceration on the puppy's left side of its stomach, which was partially exposing the puppy's organs," the complaint stated.

The officer also saw two more puncture wounds on the puppy's left side, according to the complaint.

The owner then said the puppy was several months old, was very friendly and always wanted to play with strangers, according to the complaint.

Chenen was found by police Wednesday and he allegedly admitted to an officer he stabbed the dog in self-defense and "that the puppy attacked him and viciously bit him on his arm while pointing to his inner bicep," the complaint stated.

The officer, however, could not see any signs of injuries or dog bites.

Chenen was charged with two counts of animal abuse as third-degree felonies.

According to prison records, Chenen was previously arrested twice in October 2020 on suspicion of theft of property and illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Chenen also was arrested in March 2020, October 2019, April 2018, January 2017, February 2016 and August 2015 for offenses that included public drunkenness, aggravated assault and criminal mischief, according to public records.

Community 'frustration'

Alison Hadley, the executive director of Guam Animals In Need, after being informed of the charges, called the situation "disheartening," but said she hoped prosecution of the case will be taken seriously.

"It's even more disheartening for the community to cry out in frustration about these things. But if further steps aren't taken, it makes it very difficult to continue to come forward in the future, and so I really hope this is something that will keep the ball rolling in an effort to continue working on animal rights for the islands," Hadley said.

In recent years, GAIN had been involved in passing legislation that would ensure individuals who do not respect the rights of animals are prosecuted in the island's local court.