A man is accused of stealing his mother's bank card to fund his habit of using methamphetamine.

On Sunday, a woman made a theft complaint at the Guam Police Department Dededo precinct and said that her 33-year-old son, Nicolas Bamba, “took her bank card and took about $4,000,” according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The woman explained that in the last few weeks, Bamba lost a lot of weight and she was at the store with him to buy him clothes. When the woman was about to pay, she described Bamba standing “close behind her when she used her PIN” to pay.

The woman reported the card missing at the bank, where she was told multiple transactions occurred in the last few days. She stated that up to $4,000 was used from her account, according to the complaint.

Bamba told police the allegations were true and that he took his mother's card when it was left unattended. He added that “he withdrew an unknown amount of money from numerous ATMs during the month of December,” the complaint stated.

Bamba also said the last time he used the card was in late December when the ATM did not return the card and he knew he may have been caught.

He told police that he used the money to pay for his habit of using methamphetamine, the complaint stated.

Bamba was charged with theft of property as a second-degree felony.