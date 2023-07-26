A 27-year-old man is facing felony charges after two separate allegations of theft.

According to court documents, the Guam Police Department received a report Saturday that a suspect had stolen merchandise from Macy's at the Micronesia Mall in Dededo. A store employee told police he saw a male individual take a duffle bag and clothing past "all points of purchase."

The man, later identified as Patrick Joseph Mangarero Sablan, was detained outside the store, where all merchandise, valued just over $500, was recovered. The police report indicates Sablan "admitted to stealing the items and that it was not the first time that he stole items from Macy's," the Office of the Attorney General stated.

Sablan also is accused of stealing a Toyota Echo on or around July 19. On that date, the vehicle's owner reported the Echo was missing about a month prior from the Tumon parking lot where he last left it.

On July 20, investigating officers met with a man who reported to them he had been with Sablan when he was driving the stolen car, and that Sablan dropped the vehicle at a residence in Mangilao.

Court documents allege Sablan admitted to stealing the car from the Tumon parking lot.

"(Sablan) further added that he spray-painted the vehicle black to get around without police knowing," a magistrate complaint stated. "He also stated that he ran out of gas and ditched the vehicle in Dededo."

Sablan was charged with theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony and retail theft as a third-degree felony.