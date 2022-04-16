A man accused of stealing more than $20,000 in items from the Tamuning Senior Center, then trading the items for methamphetamine, could take a plea deal with the government.

Vince Peter Torre Garrido, 53, appeared Thursday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

It was said in court that a plea agreement is in the works.

Details of the potential plea deal have not been made public.

Garrido is scheduled to be back in court April 21.

He faces charges of burglary as a second-degree felony, theft as a second-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, criminal trespass as a misdemeanor and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

Arrest

According to court documents, a burglary was reported at the senior center on Aug. 4, 2021, after witnesses found that the office window was smashed, the center was rummaged through, the outside security camera was missing and the wires to other cameras were cut.

Among the items taken were several Bose speakers, a mountain bike, a microphone, items for a public address system and a stereo, documents state.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect on surveillance footage.

Garrido allegedly admitted to officers that he sold all of the items for drugs, adding that there was nothing left, documents state.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.