A man has been charged in local court, after he was suspected of breaking into several residences and allegedly taking items from one home that were valued at $100,000.

Jonathan Gerald Tenorio Quichocho, 21, was charged with three counts of burglary, along with theft-related charges connected to home break-ins that were reported to the police since February, a magistrate's complaint stated.

The first report was made Feb. 15 at a Tumon residence when a man stated to police "a home that he was working on was broken into," as it appeared one of the doors was damaged and closets and cabinets appeared to be open, although no items were believed to have been taken.

The next report occurred the next day, when a Mangilao resident told police his wallet and other items, such as iPads and a PlayStation, were stolen. The man alleged he woke up to find three unknown males in his residence before discovering the items, along with his car keys, taken, according to the complaint.

Then, on Feb. 26, a Tumon residence was reportedly broken into, and when officers arrived they observed one of the glass windows appeared to have been shattered.

The bedroom in the home also looked like it had been rummaged through and, while the report was being taken, jewelry, valued at approximately $100,000, was discovered to be missing. Surveillance footage and a witness would later show Quichocho was allegedly in the area of the residence, according to the complaint.

On March 1, a theft complaint was made at a Barrigada Heights residence when a woman reported storage bins, a plastic table and surveillance items were missing. The items had an estimated value of $485, the complaint stated.

On March 6, Quichocho once again was identified by authorities, when he allegedly tried to cash a check stolen days prior from a corporation. An employee from the business subsequently confirmed checks were stolen between March 2 and March 6.

Quichocho allegedly admitted to taking items from the Barrigada Heights and Tumon residences and trying to cash the stolen checks. A search of Quichocho's home resulted in officers finding the stolen items and a check, the complaint alleged.

Fingerprints pulled from one of the scenes by the officers also identified Quichocho, according to the court documents.

He was charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of theft as a misdemeanor, two counts of forgery, felony theft, attempted theft and criminal trespass. The felony charges had an additional notice of commission of a felony while on felony release, as Quichocho is on pretrial release in a 2021 case.

If convicted of all charges, Quichocho faces 233 years and 60 days in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Other men

Matthew Sablan was accused of being one of the men involved in the burglaries and was charged Friday in connection to a separate Barrigada Heights burglary, where $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. Sablan was alleged to have purchased the jewelry from Quichocho and another man and has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property as a second-degree felony, court documents stated.