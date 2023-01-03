A man was accused of preventing his ex-girlfriend from leaving a New Year's party after she asked him to bring her home.

On Sunday, Guam Police Department officers responded to a disturbance in Sinajana. Police said a woman, who identified Timothy Tedtaotao Serebour as her ex-boyfriend, said that they were celebrating New Year's when “she wanted to leave and the defendant refused to bring her home,” according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman told police that Serebour prevented her from leaving by holding her arms while yelling at her.

The complaint stated that there was a protection order signed by a judge in 2020 ordering Serebour “not to threaten, abuse or harass or disturb the peace” of the woman.

Police reportedly found two glass pipes containing suspected methamphetamine, a scale and a baggie with residue. Serebour allegedly told officers that the residence and everything inside it was his.

Serebour was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and unlawful restraint and violation of a court order as misdemeanors.