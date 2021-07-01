A man was placed under arrest after he allegedly threatened a child at a public park in Dededo with a knife on Saturday.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Jerfin Komis asked the child if he wanted to be pushed higher on the playground's swing.

When the child said no, Komis allegedly pulled out a knife.

The man appeared to be drunk, documents state.

The child told another man he was with what occurred. The man confronted Komis, who allegedly denied owning a knife.

The man, who took a picture of Komis, told police he saw a knife fall from Komis' waistband area.

Officers located Komis on Tuesday and the child confirmed the suspect's identity at the Dededo Precinct Command.

Komis was charged with terrorizing and child abuse as third-degree felonies. Both charges include a special allegation of possession of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and a notice of committing a felony while on felony release.

He was also charged with assault as a misdemeanor.