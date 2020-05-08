A man was placed under arrest after being accused of breaking into a home in Dededo and threatening a woman known to him.

Kope Willy, 28, who also goes by Gordon, is charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and family violence as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim told police the suspect had broken into the home while she was asleep.

The victim said the suspect called the night before asking to see the children, but she told him he was not allowed to come over.

The suspect is then accused of threatening to kill the victim, documents state.

The following day, the suspect was seen standing inside the Dededo residence holding a knife, while the victim told police she saw another knife in his pocket, documents state.

The victim was in fear, as she believed the suspect was drunk. She called police for help.

Responding officers found one knife, document state. The suspect allegedly told police he was upset the victim was in a new relationship and just wanted to see the children.

Authorities noted the suspect had a strong alcohol smell coming from his breath, document state.