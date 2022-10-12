A man was charged with terrorizing after allegedly saying he would blow up Guam's military bases and start "World War III" because "colonizers" stole his family's property, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

Paul G. Sanchez, 56, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony and two counts of assault as a misdemeanor after being stopped Sunday at the front gate of Andersen Air Force Base.

The arrest and charges came after Sanchez made a call Friday to the Guam Army National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada and spoke to an employee about "the government stealing his family's property, quoted what defendant stated were bible scriptures and demanded the 'colonizers' return what was stolen before he starts 'World War III,'" charging documents state.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As the conversation progressed, Sanchez became more irate and yelled vulgar words over the phone before threatening to kill everyone, court documents state. He also said, according to the complaint, he would visit Naval Base Guam, Andersen and the National Guard headquarters and "blow the place up."

After the call, a "Be On The Lookout," or "BOLO," was issued by law enforcement.

Then, on Sunday, as Sanchez tried to enter the front gate of Andersen by showing his Veteran's Affairs identification card, an airman recognized Sanchez from the BOLO.

When the airman tried to confirm Sanchez's identity, Sanchez became agitated, asked to leave and fidgeted inside his car before attempting to leave the vehicle, the complaint stated.

Sanchez then hit the airman multiple times with his driver's side door as the airman tried to prevent Sanchez from opening it. Sanchez, however, got out of the car and was "cursing and reciting biblical verses and began to walk away from his vehicle towards inbound traffic," the complaint alleged.

Other security personnel tried to de-escalate the situation, but Sanchez allegedly grabbed a man's vest and punched him on his left eyebrow, causing a half-inch laceration. It took three members of base security to secure the defendant, the complaint stated.

After police took custody of Sanchez, he was administered his rights. Despite refusing to sign a waiver of his rights, Sanchez said, "he only responded to the 'Law of the God,' that the FBI had already questioned him concerning his phone call, ... and the Air Force had stolen his family's land," according to the complaint.

Hearing

Prison records state Sanchez was arrested under suspicion of terroristic conduct, terrorizing and assault against a peace officer and that he was confined Sunday evening at the Department of Corrections.

The records further show Sanchez checked in with injuries on his face and head, but refused medical attention.

Sanchez appeared Tuesday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam and was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond. He was ordered to stay away from all military installations, not to make any threats or to commit assault or harassment and not to possess firearms or drugs, court records state

If Sanchez violates the conditions of his release, he could be ordered to pay the $2,000 and be placed back in jail.