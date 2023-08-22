A man is behind bars, charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly threw boiling rice at a woman known to him.

The incident allegedly occurred the morning of Aug. 1, according to a magistrate's complaint filed against Dendrofe Grigley.

The complaint said officers from the Dededo Precinct Command received a walk-in complaint of family violence, speaking with the woman two days after the alleged assault.

She told police that she and Grigly, 35, had been arguing when he lifted her up and threw her onto the road outside a residence.

"The defendant then ripped the victim's dress, exposing her partially naked body," the complaint stated. "The victim tried to run back into the residence to get clothing and documents. The defendant stopped her by grabbing her ripped dress."

Grigley and the woman ended up back in the residence, where the alleged assault continued.

"The defendant picked up boiling rice that was still cooking in the rice pot and threw it at the victim's face and neck," the complaint said.

The assault was allegedly witnessed by the couple's minor son.

Speaking with the woman, police noted burn marks and blisters on the left side of her face going down to her neck. They also noted bruises on the woman's right forearm, right thigh, left knee and left shin. Police said she was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

Grigley was charged with family violence as a third-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.

He was turned over to the Department of Corrections on $3,000 cash bail.