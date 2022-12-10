A man has been accused of throwing a flowerpot at the screen door of a residence, among other allegations.

Guam Police Department officers were dispatched Thursday to Ferdinand Way in Sånta Rita-Sumai. According to court documents, the complaint involved Vonnuk Martino, 23, who allegedly swung his right arm toward his niece, but missed.

Officers then spoke with Martino's niece, who said Martino had been drinking and started to yell and throw things, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

Martino threw objects at a 2016 Toyota PreRunner, which damaged the right fender and rear passenger door of the truck, the complaint alleged.

Officers also spoke with a man who said Martino damaged the screen door and floodlights of his residence. The man then noticed a black flowerpot containing dirt was in front of the screen door and there was what appeared to be dirt on top of the screen door, according to the complaint.

Martino was subsequently charged with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony and misdemeanor, along with family violence as a misdemeanor.