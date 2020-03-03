A 31-year-old man faced the magistrate's judge on Sunday after he was arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl known to him.

Jose Pangelinan Blas II was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, according to a magistrate's report filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

According to documents, on Feb. 29, Guam Police Department officers met with a 5-year-old girl and her mother when they walked into the Dededo precinct to file a criminal sexual conduct complaint.

The mother said her daughter had told her Blas touched her while she was asleep at a Barrigada home, according to police. The girl said Blas touched her intimate areas and when she told him "Stop doing that!" he asked for a hug, court documents state. The girl declined the hug and immediately told a family member what happened, court documents state.