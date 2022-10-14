A man charged with criminal trespass after being removed from a residence told an officer he knew he wasn't supposed to be there, but "really needed a cigarette."

Chaz Jeffrey Mendiola Fernandez was charged in connection with three incidents earlier this year, one of which occurred in May, alleging Fernandez broke into a car, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

In that incident, a woman reported Fernandez on May 3 used a cinder block to smash the rear passenger window of her car while she was in the driver's seat of the car.

On Sept. 3, Fernandez was reported again after going to a residence where he was no longer welcome, documents state.

Fernandez confirmed with officers he knew he wasn't allowed to be at the residence, and he was removed without incident. He then told police, "Officer, I know I'm not supposed to be here, but I really need a cigarette," documents state.

In the third incident, which was reported Tuesday, Fernandez reportedly broke into a home in Yona. The man who reported it said he was housesitting when he noticed a light on in one of the rooms and saw Fernandez's slippers on a metal chair.

Officers later saw mud tracks on the kitchen sink that were similar to the mud on the chair and open closet doors, which appeared as if someone was searching for something.

Fernandez was arrested and, when asked about the incident, allegedly said, "I just wanted my truck keys and clothes," according to the complaint.

Fernandez was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, criminal mischief as a third-degree felony and criminal trespass as a misdemeanor.

According to Post files, Fernandez also has been charged in connection with taking tip money from a bar in Tumon and leading police on a chase.