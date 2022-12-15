Two men, including one armed with a baseball bat, were arrested and accused of robbing a man of $20 and a G-Shock watch.

Joiner Soram and John Soram were charged in the Superior Court of Guam with robbery and aggravated assault after police were notified by a man he was robbed Monday in Mangilao, the charging documents stated.

The man said as he was walking by the Pacific Tyre parking lot, he saw two men approach him from across the street and described one of them as wearing a black shirt and carrying a baseball bat. The man with the bat was identified as Joiner Soram and the other as John Soram, who was carrying a green bottle of beer.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Joiner Soram allegedly hit the man with the baseball bat two to three times in the right upper thigh, while John Soram grabbed the man from behind and held onto him. Joiner Soram then took $20 cash from the man's pocket and a G-Shock watch from the man's left wrist before fleeing, documents state.

The man's left thigh was bruised.

After the alleged robbery, a witness followed the men and pointed them out to the police and the victim identified them as the men who robbed him.

When Joiner Soram was identified, he was wearing a black shirt and carrying a baseball bat, which the police recovered. John Soram was also carrying a green bottle of beer and was found with $20 in cash, documents state.

They were charged with robbery and aggravated assault. Joiner Soram also faces special allegations of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony attached to the charges against him.

Both men denied robbing anyone, according to court documents.