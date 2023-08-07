A man accused of vehicular negligence and drunken driving told officers he didn't understand English despite initially speaking English.

On Tuesday, officers with the Guam Police Department were dispatched to the Sinajana Mobil gas station and spoke with a woman who reported Machu Ilok Kimiuo "demanded they go to McDonald's" in her vehicle, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

While in the vehicle, Kimiuo allegedly punched the woman on the side of her face before she and a minor child exited the vehicle and contacted the police. The woman stated Kimiuo was drinking beer while driving, according to the complaint.

Police observed injuries on the woman, including a red, swollen face and bruising on the bottom of her eye.

Less than an hour later, officers were dispatched to a traffic crash involving a second woman and her vehicle.

"Victim 2 told officers that she was stopped at the red light at the intersection of Route 8 and 20 intersection when ... the defendant rear-ended her," the complaint stated.

Officers noted damage consistent with a rear collision.

Both the second woman and a minor who complained of lower back pain were transported to Guam Memorial Hospital.

While on scene, officers heard Kimiuo state, "I'm so sorry for that. I can pay you right now for the damage."

Police said Kimiuo claimed he couldn't find the documents inside the vehicle because it was the first woman's car.

"Throughout the conversation, the defendant did not indicate that he could not understand English and responded (in) English to officers," according to the complaint.

When officers spoke with Kimiuo, they smelled alcohol on his breath and person, along with other signs of intoxication. Police reportedly found multiple open bottles of beer on the floorboard of the vehicle.

Officers informed Kimiuo he displayed indicators of being intoxicated and advised him of his Miranda rights. Kimiuo asked if the officers were going to arrest him and asked to be taken to jail.

"Officers requested the defendant take a standardized field sobriety test, to which the defendant started to reply with responses such as 'I don't understand what you're saying to me,'" the complaint stated.

Kimiuo was charged with vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony and driving while impaired, open container of alcohol and family violence as misdemeanors. The Office of the Attorney General stated Kimiuo faces a maximum of eight years in prison if convicted on all charges.

At the magistrate's hearing Wednesday, Kimiuo was ordered confined on $5,000 cash bail.