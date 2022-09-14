A man was acquitted of all charges related to three alleged crimes this year.

Gino Tedtaotao Muareluk was found not guilty of charges related to stabbing a man with a machete, assaulting his mother and stepfather and violating a court order.

After a weeklong trial where the prosecution called victims in each incident to testify, Assistant Attorney General Renaida San Nicolas asked the jury in her closing arguments to consider all of the evidence.

"You're going to get a jury instruction involving credibility of the testimony of the witnesses of this case," San Nicolas said, reading a portion of the instruction.

"As a juror, you must consider all the evidence. In doing this, you must decide what testimony to believe and what testimony to not believe," added San Nicolas.

In response, Muareluk's attorney Peter Santos said the victim's story in the stabbing "doesn't make any sense," before explaining what the jury should consider when believing a witness.

"You should carefully scrutinize all the testimony given the circumstances under which each witness has testified," said Santos, who later went through the criteria the jury should consider.

"Consider each witness' intelligence, motive and state of mind and demeanor while on the stand. Consider the witness' ability to observe the matters to which he has testified and whether he impresses you as having an accurate recollection of the matters," Santos said to the jury in his closing arguments that completed Monday morning.

Jurors deliberated for three hours Monday afternoon and returned a not guilty verdict on all charges, including aggravated assault with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon, advanced stalking, family violence assault and violation of a court order.

Trial

On Sept. 9, one of Muareluk's alleged victims, his stepfather, Chimi Kintin, testified he saw Muareluk arguing with Kintin's wife before pushing her.

Kintin then said, while he was picking up his wife, Muareluk's mother, Muareluk kicked Kintin in the face.

Santos later confirmed Kintin had drunk 12 beers the night of the incident.

Other incidents Muareluk was charged for included stabbing a man with a machete, giving him "four lacerations to his head and neck that were bleeding profusely," court documents state.

In an incident on June 11, a woman said Muareluk came to her house and attempted to speak to her despite being ordered by the court to stay away, documents state.