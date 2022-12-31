A man who was acquitted earlier this year on assault charges has been accused of burglarizing a condominium in Dededo.

Gino Tedtaotao Muareluk was reported to police Tuesday evening for allegedly fighting with a man who refused to give him money to buy beer, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Guam Police Department officers, however, were unable to find Muareluk that day. But when responding to a criminal mischief complaint the next day, officers found him at a condominium in Dededo. The owner of the residence told police she heard a door "slamming" before seeing Muareluk in the hallway of her home. The door had been locked.

According to the complaint, Muareluk was not allowed in the residence and the woman had filed complaints against him in the past. The woman told police Muareluk was "mumbling to her and himself, which caused her to believe he was drunk."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officers discovered dents in the front wooden door of the residence. The door's deadbolt was still locked. The doorframe, however, was damaged and it appeared to have been forced inward, according to police. The officers estimated the damage to be approximately $200, according to the complaint.

Muareluk was charged with burglary, family violence, criminal mischief and harassment.

According to Post files, Muareluk was found not guilty at a trial earlier this year on charges related to stabbing a man with a machete, assaulting his mother and stepfather, and violating a court order.