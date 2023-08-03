A man acquitted earlier this year of charges related to promoting contraband at the Department of Corrections faces a federal drug distribution charge.

A week ago, Joshua Sharp was charged in the District Court of Guam with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

His indictment, which lacks explicit details, states his charge stems from a Feb. 6 incident.

After Sharp was indicted, his case was placed under seal until he was arrested two days later on July 28.

Sharp's first appearance in court was on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on release with conditions – not to possess a firearm, consume alcohol or drugs; submit to testing given by probation; and participate in an inpatient treatment program with Lighthouse Recovery Center.

Sharp is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 4.

Acquitted

Earlier this year, Sharp was on trial in the Superior Court of Guam on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors alleged he, along with Leroy Arriola and Lanielynn Arriola, was involved in bringing a bag that had meth hidden inside the sole of a running shoe into DOC.

According to court documents, Leroy Arriola instructed his sister to pick up the bag from Sharp. Lanielynn Arriola was stopped at DOC's Visitor Processing Center after she was allegedly found with the contraband.

Sharp was acquitted of all charges. Leroy Arriola was found guilty of solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony. Lanielynn Arriola has yet to go to trial, according to Post files.