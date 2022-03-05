Shane Vincent Pangelinan, also known as Shay Shay, walked away a free man after a Superior Court jury found him not guilty of illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

“Shane is very grateful and was glad with the verdict as he maintained his innocence with respect to the drug charge,” said defense attorney Peter Santos.

It took the jury about an hour to deliberate after a daylong criminal trial was held before Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Ahead of the verdict, the court dismissed other charges filed against Pangelinan, 33, to include operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license and expired vehicle registration, due to a lack of evidence.

Last December, police pulled Pangelinan over in Talo’fo’fo'.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a glass pipe with meth, court documents state.

Pangelinan told the officer that he had borrowed the car to drop off a friend, adding that he did not own anything that was inside the car.