A man accused of dragging a Guam police officer who was trying to stop him from taking off in a stolen car will not have to spend any additional time behind bars.

Andrew Velasco Toves, 37, pleaded guilty to theft and assault, both as misdemeanors, before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Tuesday.

Toves’ agreement with the prosecution included a sentence of probation and no additional jail time.

The amount of time he will be placed on probation was not mentioned during the hearing.

“You can’t be doing that. What was on our mind? What were you thinking?” said Perez. “If it doesn’t belong to you, you shouldn’t have it.”

Stolen car

According to court documents, the victim reported on May 24 of last year that his car had been stolen from his Yona residence.

The following day, an officer spotted the stolen car and pulled over the driver.

The officer told Toves to stop and to get out of the vehicle, while trying to grab him out of the car, documents state.

Toves then started to drive forward causing the officer to fall. The officer was dragged until he let go of the suspect, documents state.

Police later found Toves on July 1, 2021 during a separate traffic stop.