A man who allegedly told federal authorities that he tried to get caught after he robbed a bank in Dededo earlier this year has cut a plea deal with prosecutors.

Vicente Guerrero Perez, 56, admitted Tuesday before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo to charges of bank robbery and failure to update his sex offender registration.

The plea agreement was filed in court Monday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Perez faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 21, 2022.

Bank robbery

On Aug. 13, Perez allegedly gave a teller at the First Hawaiian Bank branch along Harmon Loop Road a note saying he was robbing the bank. He fled with a total of $1,560 the teller put inside a plastic bag before triggering the bank alarm, court documents state.

The FBI found Perez more than a week later at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

He allegedly admitted to federal authorities following his arrest that he was the person caught on surveillance video at King's Restaurant adjacent to the bank branch.

Investigators learned that he allegedly robbed the bank, then went to the restaurant. He also said he knew it was wrong to rob the bank, adding that he wanted to get caught and that's why he went next door to eat and wait for the police to show up.

He left after he felt officers took too long to arrive, he told investigators.

Sex offender

Perez was convicted in April 1992 of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim in the case was a 14-year-old girl.

Prison records also show multiple local and federal arrests between 2000 and 2013.