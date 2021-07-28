Jerome Robert Santos told the judge he attempted to cash a forged COVID-19 Economic Impact Payment check twice at a local foreign exchange business.

Santos, 41, pleaded guilty to forgery as a third-degree felony before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to three years in prison with all but one year suspended, and he was given credit for time served.

Forgery

According to court documents, Santos and another man, identified in a magistrate’s complaint as Gerald Belga, tried to cash a “forged stimulus check” on May 22, 2020.

The foreign exchange employees examined the checks and determined it was not legitimate.

The pair got upset as staff attempted to stall them. The employees were able to make copies of the checks and the duo’s photo identifications.

The clerk mistakenly returned Santos’ check to Belga before the two fled, court documents state.

Santos returned to the same business several days later allegedly to try to cash his check, but this time police officers were able to catch him.

Santos told police he got the check from Belga who would print them from his residence, documents state.

Belga was also charged with writing bad checks, forgery, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity and criminal facilitation, Post files state.