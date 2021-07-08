A man who was accused of sexually molesting a teenage girl known to him admitted to the allegations in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Defendant Henry Manglona Cruz Jr., 36, appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

Cruz Jr. was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of parole.

It was said in court that he would be released at the end of this month.

Barcinas previously stated that the sentence “seems awfully lenient.”

He accepted the plea after the prosecution told him that the victim was informed of the deal.

In July 2019, authorities interviewed the victim, who was 15 at the time, when they learned the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her the day prior, Post files state.