Man admits he paid for, then ate, green sea turtle

Texner Luther, also known as Nahlick, admitted he paid $75 for a green sea turtle so that he could have it as a meal.

Nahlick, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a threatened species before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Friday.

He told the court that he bought the turtle from Juliano Manual. Manual was charged with two counts of possession of a threatened species and two counts of sale of a threatened species, but he fled the island and remains on the run from federal authorities, Post files state.

“I took it to the back of my house where I cleaned it and cooked it,” said Nahlick.

“Did you eat it?” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

“Yes, your honor,” he said.

“Is that a delicacy in Pohnpei?” she said.

Nahlick remains out of prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 17.

He was charged along with C.J. Luther, also known as King, for unlawfully and knowingly taking, possessing, carrying and transporting a green sea turtle on Jan. 12, 2019.

The Luthers, along with Manual, Kehdes Paulino and Isaac Paulino, were each arrested in 2019 after conservation officers with the Department of Agriculture were tipped off to a sea turtle being held in a child's swimming pool in Talo'fo'fo'.

No charges have been filed in federal court against the Paulinos.

Green sea turtles, known in CHamoru as haggan, are listed as endangered or threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in all areas under U.S. jurisdiction, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is illegal to catch or take possession of them.

Although the breeding population of turtles found around Guam may be small, they are still vital contributors to the genetic diversity of the species, according to Fish and Wildlife.