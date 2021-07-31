A man accused in a stabbing reported at an apartment complex in Barrigada in February admitted to using a sharp object in the attack.

Harry Kalvin, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Friday.

A magistrate's complaint filed by the Office of the Attorney General states Kalvin attacked the victim with a knife, adding that the victim had cuts on her palm sustained as she tried to block Kalvin from cutting her face in an incident reported Feb. 10.

Police responded to the residence again Feb. 15 to a harassment complaint. It’s then stated in court documents that Kalvin told police he swung the sharp end of a key at the victim.

It was said in court that Kalvin argued that he did not have a knife, and that it was only a key.

“So, who is right in this case? I can’t take the plea if I don’t see the deadly weapon,” Lamorena said. “We have a problem with this plea agreement.”

Defense attorney William Jones told the court that he discussed the issue with his client.

“We are going to stipulate that the object that was used was a deadly weapon. It was a sharp object,” Jones said. “It was a sharp object attached to a keychain.”

Kalvin was sentenced to serve three years in prison with all but six months suspended and credit for time served. He is scheduled to be released from prison Aug. 14 and will then serve three years of probation.

Kalvin also was ordered to have no contact with and to stay away from the victim.