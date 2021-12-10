A man who was caught illegally on U.S. soil after being deported two decades ago admitted to the allegations filed against him in the District Court of Guam.

T.S. Gabriel, 52, also known as T.S. Borja, pleaded guilty to attempted reentry of a removed immigrant before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and deportation.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 10, 2022.

According to court documents, Gabriel arrived on a United Airlines flight at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport from Chuuk on Oct. 24 without getting prior approval for reentry from U.S. authorities.

Gabriel was deported from Guam to Chuuk 21 years ago after being convicted in the Superior Court of Guam of aggravated assault.